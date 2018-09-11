Alzheimer’s Course Offers Instruction on Legal, Financial Planning

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease makes planning for the future especially important.

Concerns about care provision and programs that can help offset costs mean families need accurate information about legal and financial planning specific to the disease.

Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease is an interactive two-part program where attendees can learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access nearby legal and financial resources.

The Alzheimer’s Association will present the course Legal and Financial, 9-11 a.m. Sept, 27 at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria. Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance; seating is limited.

The program will cover information for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Guest speaker is Brad Tisdale and topics will include:

» Making legal plans that fit your needs

» Legal documents you’ll need and what they mean for all of you

» How to find legal and financial assistance

» Practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care

» Tax deductions and credits

» Government programs that can help pay for care

To find out about other dates and locations for classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.