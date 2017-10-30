Alzheimer’s Resource Fair Designed to Empower Caregivers

Alzheimer’s Association Santa Maria Regional Office invites caregivers to its Annual Empowering the Caregiver Resource Fair. This free event will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria.

Participants can learn about options of care for loved ones and how to find caregiver support services. Speakers are:

» Cynthia McNulty, Family Service Agency: Care Mapping — 2:30 p.m.

» Dairine Pearson, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care: Providing the Best Care by Caring for Yourself — 3:45 p.m.

» Tina McEvoy from Dignity Health: What is the Difference Between Home Care and Home Health Care? — 4:30 p.m.

Vendors who will be available to share information about their services and answer questions. include:

Adult Protective Services, Central Coast Commission for Seniors Citizens, Coast Caregiver Resource Center, Coast Family Home Care, Community Partners in Caring, Dignity Health — Family Caregiver Program, and Family Service Agency.

Also, Friendship House, Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, Santa Maria Wisdom Center, Tara's Mobil Footcare, Valley Haven Adult Day Program, and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.

Space is limited and registration is required. Contact the Alzheimer’s Association office, 800-272-3900, to reserve a spot.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.