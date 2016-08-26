Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Amanda Ball Delivers Again for UCSB in Overtime

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | August 26, 2016 | 8:40 p.m.

 Amanda Ball scored a goal in the 104th minute on Friday night to give UC Santa Barbara its second consecutive overtime win to open the 2016 season, 1-0 over visiting St. Mary's College.

Ball, who scored the game-winner in OT at Fresno State a week ago, has now scored all four of the Gauchos' goals this season. She gave her team the win with an outstanding individual effort. After collecting a loose ball in the box, she touched it around a defender and the placed a shot into the lower right side of the goal, beyond the Gaels diving goalkeeper, Julia McDonald, ending the match with 5:37 left in the first overtime.

"Amanda is a great goal-scorer," said UCSB head coach Paul Stumpf. "She is a very skilled 1-on-1 player and has the ability to create. That (game-winner) was an example of that."

Ball has now scored all four of UCSB's (2-0) goals this season. She produced a hat-trick in the opening win at Fresno.

Even before the game-winning goal, there were some tense moments for both teams.
Santa Barbara almost won the match in the final seconds of regulation, literally. As the clock was ticking down, Madeleine Gibson received a through-ball from Chace Schornstein, got past the SMC defenders and cracked a shot that was beyond the reach of McDonald, but glanced off the left post.

"This was a better, more complete performance for us," Stumpf said. "At Fresno, I didn't feel we had a complete game. Tonight I felt, in most ways, we did. We had great possession and that matters"

The Gauchos did have to overcome some threats from the Gaels. At one point in the 70th minute Samantha Dion and Morgan Darling hit the left post and right post, respectively.

"Tonight was a really good win against a WCC (West Coast Conference) opponent," Stumpf said. "That is a very good thing."

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 