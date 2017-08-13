Amanda Ball Delivers in First Appearance for UCSB Women’s Soccer

Soccer

After sitting out the opening exhibition, Big West Preseason All-Conference selection Amanda Ball made her presence felt on the pitch Saturday and ultimately provided the game-winner in a 3-1 women's soccer victory over North Texas at Harder Stadium.

Ball broke a 1-1 tie in the 61st minute. Ryan Kokoska sent the ball forward to a sprinting Ball near the top of the box and, after the ball deflected away from the charging goalie, Ball was there to punch the ball into the goal for the 2-1 lead.

Julia Kappes made it 3-1 in the 71st minute after Shaelan Murison made a timely pass in the box to the freshman midfielder.

In a true exhibition match, there were 45 total substitutions and 49 different players saw the field.

The Gauchos, who beat Westmont on Wednesday, registered 11 total shots compared to seven from North Texas. Murison tallied a game-high four while Hromatko finished with three, all of which were on target.

Mallory Hromatko and Chace Schornstein set up Jessica Clegg for the Gauchos' first goal in the 16th minute. North Texas equalized in the 31st minute on a 25-yard blast from Aaliyah Nolan.

UCSB begins regular season action at home on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. against Idaho.