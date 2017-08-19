Amanda Ball Gets Gauchos Rolling in 3-0 Win Over Idaho

Soccer

Amanda Ball scored two goals and Chace Schornstein added a third, all within an eight-minute span early in the second half, to lead the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team past Idaho 3-0 in the regular season opener at Harder Stadium on Friday night. At the outset of the match, UCSB controlled possession but could not generate many opportunities in the attacking third. The Gauchos also earned six corner kicks in the opening half compared to two for Idaho, but the teams would enter the break in a scoreless tie. UCSB finally broke through in 49th minute after Cate Post was taken down in the box to earn a penalty kick. Ball stepped up and powered the ball to the right corner of the net to give the Gauchos a 1-0 lead. UCSB scored again just four minutes later on a miraculous shot from Ball. Crisp passing put the Gauchos in position at the top of the box, where Maddie Gibson dished to Ball, who volleyed it over the keeper and just under the crossbar from 20 yards out. Just four minutes later, Shaelan Murison broke away from her defender on the right side of the box and crossed the ball to Schornstein just outside the six-yard box. Schornstein played the ball through her legs and tapped it with her back heel into the net while falling backwards to put the game well out of reach. The Gauchos outshot the Vandals 16-7 and held a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks. Ball totaled a game-high five shots while Mallory Hromatko finished with three and Murison logged two. Nine different Gauchos registered a shot in the match. Brittney Rogers finished with two saves in goal. UCSB heads out on the road for its next five games, beginning with a matchup against San Jose State this Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

