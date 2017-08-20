Amanda Ball’s Early Goal is Enough for UCSB Women’s Soccer

Soccer

SAN JOSE — Amanda Ball scored in the third minute, and UC Santa Barbara made it stand up for a 1-0 women's soccer victory at San Jose State on Sunday.

Ball, who scored a pair of goals in the Gauchos' season-opening 3-0 win over Idaho on Friday night, didn't waste any time getting her team on the scoreboard. After UCSB worked the ball in from the corner, there was a scramble in front of the goal. A rebound came out and Ball pounced on it and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Ana Calero.

Goalkeeper Maddie Julian, a transfer from Cal who was making her first start at UCSB, picked up her first win, saving all three shots on goal that she faced. There were only 20 overall shots in the match, 11 by SJSU and nine by the Gauchos. Ball had five of her team's shots.

UCSB had a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks on the afternoon.

The Gauchos will be off until they travel to UCLA to play a 6 p.m. match against the Bruins on Sunday, Aug. 27