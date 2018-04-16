Amanda Blair, Carpinteria No-Hit Nevada’s Pahranagat Valley

Amanda Blair pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Carpinteria in an 11-0 non-league softball win over Pahranagat Valley from Nevada on Friday.
Blair struck out six and slugged three doubles at the plate.
Carpinteria scored a run in the first, six runs in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth innings. Mikayla Blair had three hits and Iliana Esquival and Tori Kelley each collected two hits.
Carpinteria (9-5) returns to action Tuesday at Santa Clara.
