Amanda Blair Fans 11 in Carpinteria Softball Win

Softball

Carpinteria scored six runs in the third inning and beat Hueneme 9-2 in a non-league softball game on Wednesday.

Amanda Blair gave up only four hits and struck out 11.

The Warriors (8-5) had five hits in the third, scored two runs in the fifth on three hits and added a run in the sixth on a double by Montana Wilcox.

The Warriors head into their spring break and don't play again until March 31 against Pahranagat Valley from Nevada at home.

