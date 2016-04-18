Amanda Blair Fires 1-Hit Shutout for Carpinteria

Softball

Carpinteria's Amanda Blair pitched a one-hitter and Raquel Cordero drove in Mikayla Blair for the game's only run, as the Warriors beat Foothill Tech, 1-0, in a non-league softball game on Monday.

The only hit off Blair came in the seventh inning. The runner was eliminated when she got the next batter to hit into a double play. Blair struck out seven and walked one.

Carpinteria had only two hits off Foothill Tech's pitcher, but the Warriors turned one of them into the winning run. Mikayla Blair led off the first with a double to left-center field. Tori Kelley moved the runner to third base with a hard ground-ball out to second. Cordero hit a ball up the middle to bring home Blair

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.