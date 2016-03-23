Amanda Blair Leads Carpinteria to 6th Straight Win

Softball

Amanda Blair did it all for the Carpinteria softball team in an 11-1 non-league win over Hueneme on Wednesday.

She pitched a two-hitter and collected two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Blair had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning, but Hueneme broke it up with a single and a triple.

Sierra Diaz also had a good day at the plate with two hits and three RBIs.

Coach Henry Gonzalez was especially pleased with the defensive effort, as the Warriors didn't commit an error.

Carpinteria (7-4), which has won six in a row, plays Nipomo in a doubleheader on Saturrday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.