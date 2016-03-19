Amanda Blair, Sierra Diaz Power Carpinteria to Sweep

Softball

Carpinteria roughed up Santa Ynez pitchers for 26 hits and 21 runs in a non-league softball doubleheader sweep on Saturday at Santa Ynez.

Amanda Blair went 6 for 8 at the plate and Sierra Diaz was 5-8 in 9-3 and 12-9 victories.

Blair pitched a one-hitter in the first game and McKenzie Kephart threw a complete game in the nightcap..

"It was a good day for the Lady Warriors," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We played with good focus and enthusiasm. We ended the five-game week 5-0. I am very pleased with our progression moving towards the league season."

