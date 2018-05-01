Amanda Blair Strikes Out 10 in Carpinteria’s Shutout of Malibu

Softball

Carpinteria softball captured a 5-0 home blanking of Malibu on Tuesday in wet conditions.

The rain didn't bother Amanda Blair who struck out 10 from the mound while giving up just three hits.

Her sister, Mikayla Blair, provided punch from the offensive side as she solo homered in the fifth inning. The Warriors were tagged out at the plate more than once but managed to bring home four other runs on six hits.

Warriors coach Henry Gonzalez played the defensive play of catcher Samantha Saenz.

"Even though we did not have our best offensive effort, we did enough to win the game," Gonzalez said.

Carpinteria (10-4, 2-2) will visit Nordhoff on Thursday.

