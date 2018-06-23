Amanda Blair’s Play Lifts Carpinteria Girls Golf Past Nordhoff

Amanda Blair sank four par putts and earned medalist honors with a 45 to lead the Carpinteria girls golf team to a 270-342 win over Nordhoff on Tuesday at par 37 Santa Barbara Golf Club.
"The team has a positive outlook on the season and was eager to tee it up at home," said Carpinteria coach Reina Rogers.
Lucy Light made two pars in her round of 55.
The Warriors play Thursday against Fillmore at Elkins Ranch.
Carpinteria 270
Amanda Blair 45.
Mikayla Blair 53.
Lucy Light 55
Iliana Esquivel 58
This Alcantar 59
Ariana Vega 72
Nordhoff 342
Melissa Avila 54
Lupita Serrato 71
Emely DeLeon 72
Edna Hernandez 72
Valeria Lupercio 73
Ana Ketelsen 74