Amanda Heming Minsky of Santa Barbara, 1955-2015

Posted on July 18, 2015 | 7:30 p.m.

Source: Minsky Family

Amanda Heming Minsky passed peacefully in her home on July 6, 2015, after a long difficult battle with cancer.

Born on April 15, 1955, she was the daughter of Charles E. Heming and Olga Landeck Rothschild, sister of Lucy Heming Hutchinson and Michael Charles Heming, much loved partner of Clay Stanford, and beloved mother of three children, Nina, Henry and Anna.

A graduate of Stanford University, Amanda worked for years in the film business, most memorably as an editor with Neil Young on Human Highway and Rust Never Sleeps, and on the documentary film Word is Out.

The film business is where she met her former husband, Charles David Minsky. In 1994, they moved with Nina, Henry and Anna to Santa Barbara, where she lived the remainder of her life, creating a beautiful, welcoming home.

Amanda ultimately went back to school and graduated from Pacifica Graduate Institute. She practiced as a therapist at Community Counseling & Education Center where she touched the lives of many. A cherished member of her Craft Club, she was a gifted painter, knitter and a great lover of beauty. Music, literature and good conversation deepened and enriched Amanda’s world for the duration of her life.

A fiercely loyal and insightful friend, mentor and truly remarkable mother, Mandy made a difference in so many lives. She will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at her home at 4 p.m. September 12, 2015, in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Community Counseling & Education Center and Planned Parenthood.