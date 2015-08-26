Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Amateur Cocktail Enthusiasts Encouraged to Debut Funkiest Libation at Screamin’ Pickle Competition

By Katie Hershfelt for Screamin' Pickle Fermented Festival | August 26, 2015 | 2:31 p.m.

Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, The Good Lion and the Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival debut the Screamin’ Pickle Fermented Cocktail Competition, which will be held at The Good Lion Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015. 

The Competition is open to amateur cocktail enthusiasts and will encourage participants to craft innovative cocktails featuring spirits made by Santa Barbara’s local distillery, Cutler's Artisan Spirits, paired with traditionally fermented mixers such as shrubs, raw apple cider vinegar, kombucha, beet kvass, ginger soda, kimchi, sauerkraut juice, fermented fruit and other creative libations.

The winning cocktail artist will receive the coveted Screamin’ Pickle Award at a ceremony at the SBFF and have his or her cocktail featured by The Good Lion in the Farm-to-Bar Area of the festival.

Ian Cutler, owner of Cutler's Artisan Spirits and distiller, came up with the contest as a creative way to bring together local spirits created by fermented grains with local mixers also created by the process of fermentation. When he shared his idea with The Good Lion proprietor Brandon Ristaino and SBFF Co-Founder Katie Hershfelt, the trio decided they had to make it happen.

“We couldn’t be more excited to challenge our fellow cocktail enthusiasts and spread the wild world of fermentation to a wider audience,” Hershfelt explained.

Contestants can enter by contacting Ian Cutler at [email protected] by Friday, Sept. 4, 2015. Only 10 slots are available on a first come, first served basis.

Competition and judging by a panel of prominent industry experts will take place at The Good Lion Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, during a private event.

First, second and third place winners will be announced and receive their prizes at the SBFF Kick-Off Party at The Good Lion Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, at 6:30 p.m.

The first place cocktail will be served at SBFF at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (An SBFF ticket is required to gain access to the tasting area).

For more information and to purchase tickets to the festival, visit www.SBFermentationFestival.com/activities/, follow on Facebook or email [email protected].

— Katie Hershfelt is the co-founder of the Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival.

 
