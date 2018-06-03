Amber Alert Canceled After Infant, Abductor Found in Mexico

An Amber Alert that was issued for a month-old boy abducted by his father out of Sunnyvale in Santa Clara County reportedly has been canceled after the pair were found in Mexico, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The infant — Henry Guler-Romero — was taken shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His suspected abductor is Mesut Guler, 22, a Turkish male who is 6 feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing description.

Guler was last seen driving a tan 2004 GMC Envoy with California license plate 6HIL892.

The San Jose Mercury News was reporting that the baby had been recovered by Mexican authorities and Guler arrested after the pair were found at a checkpoint across the border from Arizona.

The newspaper quoted Sunnyvale police Capt. Dave Pitts as saying U.S. Border Patrol agents were waiting to take custody of both Guler and the infant at the Arizona border crossing.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.