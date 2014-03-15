Amber Alert Issued for 4 Children Abducted in Los Angeles

The California Highway Patrol issued a statewide Amber Alert on Saturday after four children were reported abducted in the Los Angeles area.

Authorities say Enrique Felix, 7; his brother, Justin, 5; and their year-old twin sisters, Janeth and Veronica, were abducted about 12:30 p.m. Friday from their grandmother’s home in Boyle Heights, east of downtown Los Angeles.

The CHP said the suspects are believed to be the children’s parents, Rose Chairez and Enrique Felix. They were last seen driving a gray or purple Chrysler PT Cruiser with paper license plates and missing a rear hub cap on its passenger side.

Felix, 28, is described as 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Chairez, also 28, is described as 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police say Felix is “known to be physically violent toward his wife and children.”

The newspaper reported that the parents were only allowed to see their children while being supervised by Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services employees at county facilities.

To report possible sightings, call 9-1-1 or contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 323.342.4101 or 877.275.5273.

