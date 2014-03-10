Amber Alert Issued for Boy, 12, Last Seen in Long Beach

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 12-year-old boy who had last been seen Thursday in Long Beach.

The “suspect vehicle” involved in a Long Beach Amber Alert was described as a tan, four-door Saturn sedan, license plate No. 4AUU679.

The boy, Nicholas Johnston, was allegedly abducted by a 49-year-old woman named Sri Johnston.

Nicholas Johnston was described as 4 feet 8 inches tall, 80 pounds in weight, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sri Johnston was described a 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was put out by the California Highway Patrol just after 1 p.m.

The alert was in effect and the agency was working to gather more details, according to CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

Anyone who sees that Saturn was asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 562.570.9650.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management notifies the public about Amber Alerts received by the California Highway Patrol in an effort to increase awareness and improve public information efforts.