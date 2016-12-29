Amber Belletti’s Defense is Key to Dos Pueblos Victory

Girls Basketball

Amber Belletti came up big at the defensive end and Holly Barrera scored 23 points for the second straight game, leading Dos Pueblos to a 67-58 girls basketball win over San Jose-Silver Creek Thursday at the Righetti Tournament.

The Chargers were trailing when Belletti drew two charging fouls and came up with three straight steals

"Her defensive presence helped us regain the lead in the fourth quarter," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Camila Casanueva scored 17 points and handed out six assists, while Lauren Noggle recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Chargers (13-1) play Half Moon Bay at 2:30 on Friday.

