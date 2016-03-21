Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Amber Melgoza, Andrew Butcher Awarded a Share Channel League Top Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 21, 2016 | 8:38 a.m.

Santa Barbara High and Ventura shared the title and the postseason awards for girls basketball in the Channel League.

Santa Barbara star Amber Melgoza and Ventura's Aubrey Knight were named to Co-MVPs and Andrew Butcher of the Dons and Ann Larson of the Cougars were recognized as Co-Coaches of the Year.

The Dons and Cougars also had two players selected to all-league first team. Senior Jada Howard and sophomore Alondra were named from Santa Barbara and juniors Barbara Rangel and Emily Herring were picked from Ventura.

Dos Pueblos junior point guard Camila Casanueva earned first-team honors.

2015-16 ALL CHANNEL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Co-Coaches of the Year: Andrew Butcher, Santa Barbara; Ann Larson, Ventura

Co-MVP’s: Amber Melgoza, Santa Barbara 12; Aubrey Knight, Ventura  11

First Team:

Camila Casanueva 11 Dos Pueblos

Emily Herring 11 Ventura

Jada Howard 12 Santa Barbara

Alondra Jimenez 10  Santa Barbara

Skyler Ramos 11 Buena

Barbara Rangel 11 Ventura

Second Team

Amber Belletti  10  Dos Pueblos

Jazmin Carrasco 10 Ventura

Kimberley Gebhardt 11 Santa Barbara

Cassandra Gordon 10  Santa Barbara

Kenya Henderson 10  Ventura

Jelly Orozco 10 Buena

Lauren Noggle 11 Dos Pueblos

Aaliyah Staples-West 11 Buena

Honorable Mention

Claire Hansen 11  Buena

Maniya Parker 11 Buena

Holly Barrera 11 Dos Pueblos

Devan Staggs 12  Dos Pueblos

Milan McGary 10  San Marcos

Liliana Ponce 12  Santa Barbara

Demi Jimenez 12  Santa Barbara

Reagan Flippo 12 Ventura

Emma Larson 10 Ventura

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

