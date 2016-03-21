Amber Melgoza, Andrew Butcher Awarded a Share Channel League Top Honors

Santa Barbara High and Ventura shared the title and the postseason awards for girls basketball in the Channel League.
Santa Barbara star Amber Melgoza and Ventura's Aubrey Knight were named to Co-MVPs and Andrew Butcher of the Dons and Ann Larson of the Cougars were recognized as Co-Coaches of the Year.
The Dons and Cougars also had two players selected to all-league first team. Senior Jada Howard and sophomore Alondra were named from Santa Barbara and juniors Barbara Rangel and Emily Herring were picked from Ventura.
Dos Pueblos junior point guard Camila Casanueva earned first-team honors.
2015-16 ALL CHANNEL LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Co-Coaches of the Year: Andrew Butcher, Santa Barbara; Ann Larson, Ventura
Co-MVP’s: Amber Melgoza, Santa Barbara 12; Aubrey Knight, Ventura 11
First Team:
Camila Casanueva 11 Dos Pueblos
Emily Herring 11 Ventura
Jada Howard 12 Santa Barbara
Alondra Jimenez 10 Santa Barbara
Skyler Ramos 11 Buena
Barbara Rangel 11 Ventura
Second Team
Amber Belletti 10 Dos Pueblos
Jazmin Carrasco 10 Ventura
Kimberley Gebhardt 11 Santa Barbara
Cassandra Gordon 10 Santa Barbara
Kenya Henderson 10 Ventura
Jelly Orozco 10 Buena
Lauren Noggle 11 Dos Pueblos
Aaliyah Staples-West 11 Buena
Honorable Mention
Claire Hansen 11 Buena
Maniya Parker 11 Buena
Holly Barrera 11 Dos Pueblos
Devan Staggs 12 Dos Pueblos
Milan McGary 10 San Marcos
Liliana Ponce 12 Santa Barbara
Demi Jimenez 12 Santa Barbara
Reagan Flippo 12 Ventura
Emma Larson 10 Ventura
