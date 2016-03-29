Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Amber Melgoza Named to All-CIF Open Division Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 29, 2016 | 5:25 p.m.

Amber Melgoza, the all-time leading scorer in Santa Barbara High girls basketball history, has been selected to the All-CIF Open Division Team.

Amber Melgoza is named to the elite CIF Open Division team. Click to view larger
Amber Melgoza is named to the elite CIF Open Division team.

Melgoza is one of seven seniors named to the elite 12-player squad. All the seniors have committed to NCAA Division 1 programs. Melgoza signed with Washington, which has advanced to Final Four.

Valerie Higgins of Open Division Champion West Hills Chaminade was named the Player of the Year. She's signed with USC. Her teammate, Leaonna Odom, is headed to Duke.

The other seniors on the team are Brittney Reed of Vista Murrieta (Loyola Marmount signee), Reili Richards of Brea Olinda (Arizona State), Barbara Sitanggan of Troy (Pepperdine), Kayla Washington of Cajon (Washington State) and Jayde Woods of Windward (Oregon).

Melgoza scored more than 2700 points in her four-year high school career. In her senior year, she averaged 26.3 points on 48 percent shooting overall. She made 52 percent of her two-point baskets and shot 31 percent on three pointers. She also averaged 8.7 rebounds a game.

After leading the Dons to a share of the Channel League title, Melgoza rose to the occasion in the Open Division playoffs, averaging 30 points against three of the best teams in the CIF-Southern Section: Chaminade, Mater Dei and Vista Murrieta. She had 11 30-point games during the season.

ALL CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION / SCIBCA

2015-16 GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM OPEN DIVISION

Players of the Year – Valerie Higgins, Chaminade (12)

Coach of the Year – Kelli Di Muro, Chaminade

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Alexis Griggsby 11 Sierra Canyon

Cierra Hall 11 Fairmont Prep

Jasmine Jones 11 Long Beach Poly

Amber Melgoza 12 Santa Barbara

Leaonna Odom 12 Chaminade

Brittney Reed 12 Vista Murrieta

Reili Richardson 12 Brea Olinda

Jayla Ruffus-Milner 10 Harvard Westlake

Barbara Sitanggan 12 Troy

Kianna Smith 11 Troy

Kayla Washington 12 Cajon

Jayde Woods 12 Windward

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 