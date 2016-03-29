Amber Melgoza Named to All-CIF Open Division Team

Girls Basketball

Amber Melgoza, the all-time leading scorer in Santa Barbara High girls basketball history, has been selected to the All-CIF Open Division Team.

Melgoza is one of seven seniors named to the elite 12-player squad. All the seniors have committed to NCAA Division 1 programs. Melgoza signed with Washington, which has advanced to Final Four.

Valerie Higgins of Open Division Champion West Hills Chaminade was named the Player of the Year. She's signed with USC. Her teammate, Leaonna Odom, is headed to Duke.

The other seniors on the team are Brittney Reed of Vista Murrieta (Loyola Marmount signee), Reili Richards of Brea Olinda (Arizona State), Barbara Sitanggan of Troy (Pepperdine), Kayla Washington of Cajon (Washington State) and Jayde Woods of Windward (Oregon).

Melgoza scored more than 2700 points in her four-year high school career. In her senior year, she averaged 26.3 points on 48 percent shooting overall. She made 52 percent of her two-point baskets and shot 31 percent on three pointers. She also averaged 8.7 rebounds a game.

After leading the Dons to a share of the Channel League title, Melgoza rose to the occasion in the Open Division playoffs, averaging 30 points against three of the best teams in the CIF-Southern Section: Chaminade, Mater Dei and Vista Murrieta. She had 11 30-point games during the season.

ALL CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION / SCIBCA

2015-16 GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM OPEN DIVISION

Players of the Year – Valerie Higgins, Chaminade (12)

Coach of the Year – Kelli Di Muro, Chaminade

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Alexis Griggsby 11 Sierra Canyon

Cierra Hall 11 Fairmont Prep

Jasmine Jones 11 Long Beach Poly

Amber Melgoza 12 Santa Barbara

Leaonna Odom 12 Chaminade

Brittney Reed 12 Vista Murrieta

Reili Richardson 12 Brea Olinda

Jayla Ruffus-Milner 10 Harvard Westlake

Barbara Sitanggan 12 Troy

Kianna Smith 11 Troy

Kayla Washington 12 Cajon

Jayde Woods 12 Windward

