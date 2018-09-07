Amber Watkins, Sadie Mead Spark Carpinteria Volleyball Past Malibu

Girls Volleyball

Amber Watkins and Sadie Mead combined for 26 kills and 27 digs to lead the Carpinteria girls volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-20, 11-25, 25-18 win over Malibu in the Tri-Valley League opener on Thursday.

Watkins and Mead both had 13 kills on the night. Mead was second on the team in digs with 16 behind libero Mariela Guerrero's 20.

"Mead really stepped up tonight," coach Dino Garcia said.

On Guerrero: "She was great on the court. Her communication really helps the team stay organized," Garcia said.

Setter Mary Sawlaw ran the offense, dishing out 32 assists.

Carpinteria, 1-1 overall, hosts Nordhoff on Tuesday.