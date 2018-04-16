America Bringing Folk-Rock Sound to Chumash Casino Resort

Classic ‘70s band known for signature songs “A Horse With No Name“ and “Ventura Highway“

America, the 1970s rock band best known for their signature song "A Horse With No Name," will perform its greatest hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55. The Chumash Casino is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The band’s founding members Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and the late Dan Peek met as sons of U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in London. All three were musically inclined and began performing live.

They settled on the name America because they wanted to avoid anyone thinking they were Brits trying to sound American.

The three quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts, establishing their folk-rock sound, accompanied by light acoustics and vocal symmetry. The band was claimed as one of the greats in rock and roll as they continued to produce hit after hit and album after album.

To name a few are "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People" and "Sister Golden Hair." Today, more than 40 years later, members Beckley and Bunnell are touring worldwide with their timeless sound.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.