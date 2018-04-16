Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

America Bringing Folk-Rock Sound to Chumash Casino Resort

Classic ‘70s band known for signature songs “A Horse With No Name“ and “Ventura Highway“

Dewey Bunnell, left, and Gerry Beckley, were founding members of America, along with the late Dan Peek.
Dewey Bunnell, left, and Gerry Beckley, were founding members of America, along with the late Dan Peek. (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | March 28, 2017 | 10:57 a.m.

America, the 1970s rock band best known for their signature song "A Horse With No Name," will perform its greatest hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55. The Chumash Casino is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The band’s founding members Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and the late Dan Peek met as sons of U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in London. All three were musically inclined and began performing live.

They settled on the name America because they wanted to avoid anyone thinking they were Brits trying to sound American.

The three quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts, establishing their folk-rock sound, accompanied by light acoustics and vocal symmetry. The band was claimed as one of the greats in rock and roll as they continued to produce hit after hit and album after album.

To name a few are "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People" and "Sister Golden Hair." Today, more than 40 years later, members Beckley and Bunnell are touring worldwide with their timeless sound.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 