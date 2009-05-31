American Advertising Federation Opens Santa Barbara Chapter

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) announces the debut of its Santa Barbara chapter with the first luncheon meeting Wednesday.

The guest speaker will be Cathleen Cull, account manager for People magazine.

The local chapter of the AAF, formed earlier this year, will offer members and guests its first educational gathering. Cull will discuss her road to People, the largest print circulation periodical in the United States, and the need and uses for multimedia advertising platforms.

The event will be held at noon at Events Unlimited, 205 Santa Barbara St. The event is $10 for AAF members and $15 for non-members; friends and colleagues are welcome. Advance RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) is required.

AAF Santa Barbara will continue to bring educational and networking opportunities to its members and interested professionals on a bi-monthly schedule that will alternate between luncheons and evening meetings. AAF is open to advertising professionals seeking to grow and be challenged by issues including advertising, marketing, public relations, communications, photography, web marketing, graphic design, media, industry suppliers and publications.

AAF Santa Barbara will also have its own ADDY® Award competition for 2009. With more than 60,000 entries annually, the competition is a tough one. The awards represent the true spirit of creative excellence by recognizing all forms of advertising from media of all types, creative by all sizes and entrants of all levels from anywhere in the world.

The AAF, headquartered in Washington, D.C., acts as a “unifying voice for advertising.” The AAF is the oldest national advertising trade association, representing 40,000 professionals in the advertising industry. The AAF has a national network of 200 ad clubs located in ad communities across the country.

For more information on the American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara, or to become a member or attend this week’s event, contact Lauren Stewart, president of the American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara chapter, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Lauren Stewart is president of the Santa Barbara chapter of the AAF.