American Airlines Raffle Winner Flies with A Different Point of View

A Different Point of View, a nonprofit organization known for its innovative use of flight lessons to engage underserved youth in Santa Barbara County, conducted its American Airlines raffle drawing last Friday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Sandra Leppe, winning ticket holder of two round-trip tickets on American Airlines, is the president of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Ninety Nines.

Second-place winner of a Discovery Flight, courtesy of Above All Aviation flight school, was Julie Janney of Santa Monica.

Third-place winners of a lesson in a full motion simulator, courtesy of Above All Aviation, were Janel and Rene Smit of Goleta.

Jacob Glasson, a senior at Santa Barbara High School and a student with A Different Point of View, drew the tickets from more than 300 entries.

The nonprofit raised $5,000 toward its Aviation Career Program that provides students with intensive flight lessons, leadership and self-awareness training, and opportunities to explore aviation careers.

— Lynn Houston is the founder of A Different Point of View.