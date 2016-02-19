American Airlines Re-Launching Dallas Flights from Santa Barbara Airport

Texas hub becomes the 7th major city with direct service to local airport

After a 7-year hiatus, on June 2 American Airlines will resume non-stop service from Santa Barbara to the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) airport.

The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport last offered direct flights to Dallas/Fort Worth from 1983 to 1993, and then again from 2004 to 2009.

“We are thrilled about this renewed service, and know that passengers throughout the region will look forward to, once again, flying directly to Dallas,” said Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns.

The Santa Barbara Airport provides non-stop service to six major cities: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix (flown by American Airlines) and Los Angeles.

“The Dallas connection will have an increased economic impact for our region, and in light of the major recession in 2008 when the majority of air service to regional airports like Santa Barbara decreased by 20 percent, we are glad to see things swinging back the other way,” Johns said.

Santa Barbara Airport travel has been on the decline. In 2013, the airport had 708,854 travel out of the airport. In 2014, the number fell to 662, 661. In 2015, the number dropped again to 635,741.

Tracy Lincoln, airport operations manager, said that the reason travelers or "enplanements" fell was because in April 2014, the airport lost five daily flights and then a sixth flight in 2015. He said the airline tenants that remain have seen ridership increases.

Ticket sales for the June flights will begin Tuesday, Feb. 23, booking through January 2017.

There will be one daily departure from Santa Barbara at 2:14 p.m., with arrival to Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Coming back to Santa Barbara, the plane will depart from Dallas/Fort Worth at 10:50 a.m., with arrival to Santa Barbara at 12:38 p.m.

For more information, visit FlySBA.com or AA.com

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.