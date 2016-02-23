Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:10 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

American Association of University Women to Host Empowered Woman Luncheon

By Jill Kingdon for American Association of University Women | February 23, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley branch will host the Empowered Woman Luncheon at the Canary Hotel March 8, 2016, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. as part of a nationwide effort to implement successful community programs that break through barriers for women and girls.

The Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley branch is hosting this event to celebrate strong independent women of integrity who can serve as role models for all women in our society.

This year they will honor Carlynne McDonnell, author of The Every Woman’s Guide To Equality and founder and CEO of Change in Our Lifetime, Inc. She has been a passionate and outspoken proponent of social justice and equality for over 25 years.

All community members are invited to attend this opportunity to work toward AAUW’s advocacy efforts and commemorate International Women’s Day. Tickets are available at sbgv-ca.aauw.net.

Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley numbers among the 1,000 AAUW branches throughout the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico. For more than 130 years, AAUW members have been working to empower women and girls through advocacy, education, research and philanthropy.

AAUW’s 150,000-strong voice is making a difference on critical women’s and civil rights issues, briefing policy makers, spearheading coalitions and making an impact on the world through international initiatives and partnerships.

In addition to the benefits offered by this event, AAUW members enjoy opportunities to network at the local level, sponsor community projects to promote equity, serve in branch leadership positions and lobby local and state legislators on AAUW priority issues.

“Membership in AAUW offers exceptional tangible and intangible benefits: a strong voice, a vibrant community, relevant information and valuable resources,” said Christy Jones, AAUW director of membership.

Jill Kingdon represents American Association of University Women.

 

