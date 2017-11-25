Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

American Cancer Society Salutes U.S. Military at Riviera Ball

Benefit event also recognizes recipients of Distinguished Cancer Patient and Caregiver honors and Distinguished Medical Honor award

Distinguished Cancer Patient and Caregiver honorees Commander Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Church and wife Wendy Yoon Church at the American Cancer Society’s Riviera Ball at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2172 > of 12
Distinguished Medical Honor recipient Thomas Woliver M.D. with Ginny Woliver.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2173 > of 12
Riviera Ball co-chairs Denise Sanford and Chuck Bischof.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2169 > of 12
Award presenter Frederic Kass M.D. with Lindsey Leonard, executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2170 > of 12
American Cancer Society regional director Pam Brady with George Leis of sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2174 > of 12
Guitarist Samuel Adams provided live music during the event.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2175 > of 12
Event Committee member Warren Butler, left, with Erika and Jeff Zamora.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2176 > of 12
Janet Garufis, chairwoman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Steve Golis, partner and co-founder of Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2177 > of 12
Meredith Tyne with event auctioneer Andrew Firestone.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2178 > of 12
Sponsor acknowledgment poster at the Riviera Ball.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2179 > of 12
A live auction table at the Riviera Ball.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2180 > of 12
White hydrangea arrangements dotted the event tables.

(Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 2181 > of 12
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | November 25, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

The American Cancer Society gathered 150 supporters from the Santa Barbara County area to join in a celebration of life and to raise funds to finish the fight against cancer at its 2017 Riviera Ball at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta. Along with its lifesaving programs and services, the organization strives to advance research and provide free local resources.

The Nov. 11 event featured fine foods, premium wines, live music by guitarist Samuel Adams, dancing to the tunes of the Soul Surfers Band, a large and attractive silent auction, a live auction directed by volunteer auctioneer and businessman Andrew Firestone, and recognition of community honorees.

Event committee members included co-chairs Denise Sanford and Chuck Bischof, Gina Bifano, Warren Butler, Claudia Lash, Janet Garufis, Frederic Kass M.D., Christopher Luxford, Thomas Woliver M.D. and Carol Zepke.

“We are grateful that you have chosen to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients,” Sanford said. “One step in the fight against cancer begins here this evening, coming together in a joint effort to raise funds necessary to continue cancer research. Each step in the fight is fortified by your generosity.”

Sponsors included presenting sponsor Agilent Technologies, Integrated Procurement Technologies, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Lash Construction, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Montecito Bank & Trust and Wells Fargo.

In-kind sponsors were the Soul Surfers Band, Panera Bread, Pacific Press, Fritz Olenberger Photography, Florabundance, Ella & Louie Floral Studio, Four Brix Winery, Flower Farm Shop in Carpinteria, guitarist Samuel Adams and others.

A wonderful part of the evening was the recognition of the 2017 honorees, which was emceed by Janet Garufis, chairwoman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. Garufis tapped Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Church and caregiver wife Wendy Yoon Church as the Distinguished Cancer Patient and Caregiver honorees.

Distinguished Medical Honor recipient Thomas Woliver M.D. with Ginny Woliver.
Distinguished Medical Honor recipient Thomas Woliver M.D. with Ginny Woliver. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Church wore his U.S. Army dress uniform at the event, which saluted the U.S. military and took place on Veterans Day. Kass presented the Distinguished Medical Honor to Woliver, in medical oncology and hematology at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic and affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Kass was the 2016 medical honoree.

The American Cancer Society is working to finish the fight against every cancer in every community. It is the largest private, nonprofit funder of cancer research in the United States, investing more than $4.5 billion since 1946.

The organization estimates than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the United States in the past two decades because of its work. Since the 1990s, there has been a 20 percent decline in cancer death rates in the United States.

The American Cancer Society provides free resources and services 24 hours a day at 800.227.2345. Click here for more information about the American Cancer Society, or email regional director Pam Brady at [email protected]. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 