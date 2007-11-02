American Charter Denied Again

It’s official: the proposed American Charter has two strikes against it. But it's not over yet.

It’s official: the proposed American Charter has two strikes against it.

The county Board of Education on Thursday denied the founders’ appeal to the city school board’s springtime rejection. Now they will appeal to the state Board of Education.

The 6-0 vote (with board member Jack Reith absent) was not a surprise: County staff members had recommended denial, saying in a report that the proposed school presents an unsound educational program. The school’s founding members have said they would appeal to the state if denied by the county.

American Charter’s dozen or so key advocates — who include philanthropist Marilyn Gevirtz, financial consultant Martha Salas and Santa Barbara school board member Bob Noel — envision a small school with three sections: public safety, career tech and liberal arts. Public safety students would train with police officers and firefighters. Career tech students would learn the construction trade. Liberal arts students would take pre-Advanced Placement classes that would prepare them for college. Students could take classes in two or all three sections.