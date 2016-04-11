American Heart Association Announces ‘Pinot and Purses’ Fundraiser

Pinot and purses, two of a girl’s best friends, will be combined for a fun-filled philanthropic evening benefiting the American Heart Association’s fight to end heart disease in women.

The “Wine and Old Bags…An Evening of Pinot and Purses” event will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2016, at Salon U, which is located at 1719 State Street in Santa Barbara.

A silent auction will feature an array of both vintage and new handbags. Jewelry will also be available for purchase. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and encourages them to take preventive measures to reduce their risk.

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart healthy life.

On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

To purchase tickets to the Pinot and purses event, visit GoRedSB.heart.org or call 805.963.8862.

— Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.