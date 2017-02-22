American Heart Association Flags Flying on State Street

In recognition of February as National Heart Month, the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is showcasing symbolic red flags representing the American Heart Association, bearing the iconic heart and torch emblem.

The flags are flying along State Street in downtown Santa Barbara until Monday, Feb. 27, helping to raise awareness for heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 killer. This is the third year of participation for the American Heart Association.

This week, the American Heart Association will host its annual Go Red For Women luncheon in Santa Barbara. The event begins with a health expo 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by the lunch and program at noon Friday, Feb. 24, at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Tickets can be purchased at GoRedSB.heart.org. For more information about the Santa Barbara American Heart Association, visit www.heart.org/centralcoast or call 963-8862.

Downtown Santa Barbara flies the flags to celebrate major festivals, cultural attractions and to raise awareness about local nonprofit organizations. Newly installed flags fly each week, a tradition that began in 1997.

— Tamara White for Santa Barbara American Heart Association.