Residents Lace Up with American Heart Association for National Walking Day

Members of the Santa Barbara and Goleta community laced up their sneakers and walked together around the SBCC track on Wednesday afternoon as part of National Walking Day sponsored by the American Heart Association of Santa Barbara County.

On National Walking Day, hundreds of thousands across the nation took steps to improve their health, as Americans were encouraged to spend at least 30 minutes of their day briskly walking.

“Statistics show that one in two men and one in three women are at risk for heart disease, and research shows that poor lifestyle is a major contributor,” said Heidi Cougoule, branch manager/vice president at Montecito Bank & Trust, and chair of the Santa Barbara Heart Walk. “I encourage Santa Barbara residents to walk with their families and enjoy the benefits of an active and healthy lifestyle.”

Americans are spending more time than ever sitting in front of screens — at work and at home — which means less time being active. Physical inactivity has a detrimental effect on your health. Studies have shown that inactive people can double their risk of heart disease. Whether it’s walking, running, biking, playing sports or joining a group class, the goal is getting more active. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity weekly for adults and 60 minutes a day for kids.

Companies throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta are helping their employees live heart-healthier lives by participating in National Walking Day.

Platinum Recognition: Cottage Health System

Gold Level Recognition: Casa Dorinda, The Towbes Group Inc., Mentor Worldwide Corporation, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, Easy Lift Transportation, Eucalyptus Systems, Network Hardware Resale, Raytheon, Electronic Warfare Systems, CenCal Health and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Fit-Friendly Worksites reach gold-level status by implementing various activities and programs to encourage physical activity, nutrition and culture enhancements such as on-site walking routes, healthy food choices in cafeterias and vending machines, annual employee health risk assessments and online tracking tools. The deadline for companies to apply is April 1. Additional criteria and the application are available by clicking here.

Click here for more information on National Walking Day. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk and Run taking place Sept. 27.