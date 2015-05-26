American Heart Association to Unveil Locations of New AEDs in Celebration of National CPR Week

In celebration of National CPR Week, June 1-7, the American Heart Association will unveil the location of several new automated external defibrillators (AED), gifted by the Hearst Foundation, at a news conference on Thursday, June 4 in the Garden Courtyard of French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

In addition to the AEDs, the Hearst Foundation’s gift also provides hands-only CPR trainings to schools and the community.

Immediately following the news conference, local firefighters and paramedics will provide on-site, hands-only CPR and AED training.

National CPR Week, spotlights how lives can be saved if more Americans know CPR and how to use an AED.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can stop an irregular rhythm and allow a normal rhythm to resume in a heart in sudden cardiac arrest. AEDs make it possible for more people to respond to a medical emergency where defibrillation is required. Because AEDs are portable, they can be used by nonmedical people.

Most people who experience cardiac arrest at home, work or in a public location die because they don't receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. Hands-only CPR focuses on the first few minutes following a cardiac arrest, since the lungs and blood contain only enough oxygen to keep vital organs healthy for that amount of time. While emergency responders are on their way to the scene, chest compressions using hands-only CPR will provide the ongoing blood flow needed to give the patient a much better chance of survival once responders arrive.

For more information, please contact Tamara White, director of communications and marketing, at 213.291.7028 or [email protected].

— Tamara White is the marketing director for the American Heart Association.