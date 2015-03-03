American Heart Association Raises Awareness with Go Red for Women Luncheon

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The American Heart Association held the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort with nearly 500 attendees dressed in red in support of the “Go Red” campaign to raise awareness for the number one killer of women — heart disease.

Now in its 12th year, the Go Red for Women movement was created by women for women as a way to increase attention on women’s heart health, a disease that is more deadly to women than all forms of cancer combined.

This year’s event raised the most day-of event funds in history, generating more than $30,000 at the event, and the entire Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Luncheon raised more than $190,000.

“Union Bank is proud of our longtime leadership commitment to the American Heart Association and to continue as local presenting sponsor for this year’s luncheon,” said George Leis, Private Bank managing director. “It's always a wonderful event for such a great cause.”

Heart disease accounts for one in every three women’s deaths annually, and the nationwide Go Red for Women campaign is an effort to combat heart disease and educate communities on prevention and treatment options to save lives — one heart at a time.

More than $300 million in support of vital research, education and resources for women nationwide has been raised since the program began, providing lifesaving information to millions of women and saving more than 650,000 lives with 330 fewer women dying each day.

The afternoon kicked off with a lively health fair that included free echocardiograms, cholesterol screenings and educational breakout sessions. Various fitness and nutrition experts were also on hand showcasing health-related resources and conducting live demonstrations.

Lunch was served in the main ballroom on tables laden with baskets of fresh vegetables and gift bags filled and guests quickly found their seats in preparation for the heart-healthy lunch and awards presentation as emcee and host Shirin Rajaee, KEYT-TV News anchor, welcomed the guests and supporters.

Television fitness expert Maria Guerra, who is also AHA’s Por Tu Corazon national spokeswoman, was the keynote speaker at the luncheon and shared ways to juggle family commitments and personal health.

“As a woman and a mother I know how easy it can be to put everything and everyone ahead of our own health and well-being,” Guerra said. “The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheons are a great opportunity for women to come together and recalibrate. I love having the opportunity to motivate others to prioritize their health. After all, how can we care for our loved ones if we don't care for ourselves first?”

Dr. Joseph Aragon introduced the afternoon’s Passion Speaker, Natasha Miller, who had several episodes of chest pain starting from just after Thanksgiving in 2013 before being admitted to Cottage Hospital on Dec. 2, 2013, and undergoing surgery the next day.

“Thank you to Dr. Aragon for all that you have done for me. Aside from the minor task of saving my life, you are just a wonderful human being,” Miller said. “You’ve always made yourself available to answer my questions and calm my nerves.”

The 41-year-old Miller is a Santa Barbara local who works at Santa Barbara Brokers, raising two kids, Kaelana and Shaun Organista, who are now 22 and 24 years old. Miller was joined at the event by her children, family and boyfriend, Winther Martinez, who listened in support of Miller’s impassioned speech to the crowd.

Miller sought help at the urging of Winther and Kaelana when she was feeling an overwhelmingly sense of fatigue and heartburn during that holiday in 2013.

“The Friday after Thanksgiving, my dad and I took my grandpa on a sightseeing drive to San Francisco. We stopped at a coffee shop where I had a cappuccino. As soon as we left, I felt awful — a mix between heartburn and indigestion, but really intense," she said. "I figured it was too much caffeine and hoped the feeling would pass quickly, but it didn’t.”

The feelings of intense heartburn continued the next day when the family was back in Santa Barbara, but would pass and Miller kept to her normal routine at a Pilates class followed by a glass of red wine and cheese that seemed to cause another flare-up. It was at this point that Winther finally convinced her to visit urgent care at Sansum Clinic.

“I explained my symptoms at check-in and I was immediately called back to an exam room. An EKG did not seem to reveal anything alarming,” Miller said. “We were about to go home when the doctor returned and said my blood test had detected an enzyme indicating that something was going on with my heart. I would need to go to the hospital via ambulance.”

During surgery it was discovered that one of her arteries had been 95 percent blocked and at the point when she felt the greatest pain it was completely blocked. A stent was inserted by Dr. Aragon into her artery and her journey of surviving a heart attack at age 40 began.

Miller reiterated the message shared earlier by Guerra to find a balance with commitments and family and work.

“I think sometimes as women and mothers we tend to put the needs of our loved ones first and ourselves second,” Miller said. “I was hesitant to seek help because I feared it was all in my head and that I would be wasting someone else’s time, even though I knew something seemed terribly wrong.”

Ongoing support from the community also included male staff members from Spectrum Athletic Clubs donning red dresses as part of a fundraising commitment to raise money for the American Heart Association.

“We raised over $800, and no matter what we were going to support the cause by wearing a red dress,” said Spectrum’s membership manager, John Youngblood.

Spectrum Athletic Clubs have another benefit event upcoming for the American Heart Association at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on March 19 featuring The Voice's Blessing Offor. Tickets are available online by clicking here.

Upcoming events for the American Heart Association include National Walking Day on April 1, the Santa Maria Heart & Stroke Walk on May 2, the Santa Barbara Heart Beach Ball on May 30, the San Luis Obispo Heart & Stroke Walk on Sept. 12 and the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk on Sept. 26.

Miller’s journey of surviving a heart attack at age 40 provided a forum to share some valuable advice.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason and I hope that in sharing my story here today, I can serve as a reminder to listen, to listen to your bodies," Miller said. "Life is so unpredictable and can change in an instant. Follow your heart.”

