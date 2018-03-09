‘American Idiot’ Rocks Out at Out of the Box

Out of the Box Theatre Company is closing its eighth season with a multimedia black box production of Green Day’s American Idiot, Friday-Sunday, April 6-15, at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo.

Out of the Box is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to producing alternative, contemporary musical theater.

Green Day's powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion, directed by Joanna Syiek.

American Idiot, based on Green Day's Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album — an attack on what they saw as the hypocrisy and moral evils of the Bush administration after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the submissive nature of the American public — boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before.

Lost and disconnected in modern day America, Johnny (Kasey Eldred), Tunny (Hunter Schwarz) and Will (Tyler Ledon) struggle to find meaning in their lives.

The three twenty-somethings flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life.

However, their paths quickly diverge as Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called home to attend to a pregnant girlfriend, and Johnny descends into an urban underworld, following a seductive love interest and a deadly new best friend.

As each of the three men learns to navigate his "alienation," we see in them America's struggle to find a new path.

Also featuring Mike Chen, Austin Escamilla, Samantha Eve, James Graham, Hunter Hawkins, Mikayla Knight, Meredith LeMert, Terry Li, Marc Nicolas, Melody Ricketts, Jade Rosenberg, Kelsey Schulte and Zachary Allen Thomson.

This high-octane, rock fable includes every song from Green Day's album American Idiot, as well as several songs from follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

For more information on the production and how to buy tickets, visit www.outoftheboxtheatre.org.

— Samantha Eve for Out of the Box Theatre.