American Institute of Architects Fellows Robert Ooley and Michael Holliday Honored by Local Chapter

AIA Santa Barbara, a chapter of the American Institute of Architects, honored Robert Ooley, FAIA, and J. Michael Holliday, FAIA, Thursday Nov. 12, 2015, with the AIASB Fellowship Plaque for their architectural contributions to the community.

These architects are the only living AIA Fellows to originate from the Santa Barbara Chapter.

Known for its artistic collective, Santa Barbara has been at the forefront of many national and global design movements.

“We are pleased to be sponsors of this event, said Clay Aurell, principal of AB design studio. "AB design studio believes in inspiration through collaboration and it has been influential to work within a community of diverse and passionate architects, designers and builders. It is our privilege to recognize their important contributions.”

AB design studio would like to express its gratitude to the local vintners who generously donated to the event: Hilliard Bruce Vineyard and Winery, Tyler Winery, Samsara & Melville Vineyards and Winery, Chanin Wine and Oreana Winery. These proprietors are all patrons of the arts and create influence within their respective industry.

— Arianna Leopard is the business development manager for AB desgin studio.