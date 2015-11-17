Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

American Institute of Architects Fellows Robert Ooley and Michael Holliday Honored by Local Chapter

By Arianna Leopard for AB desgin studio | November 17, 2015 | 12:22 p.m.

AIA Santa Barbara, a chapter of the American Institute of Architects, honored Robert Ooley, FAIA, and J. Michael Holliday, FAIA, Thursday Nov. 12, 2015, with the AIASB Fellowship Plaque for their architectural contributions to the community. 

These architects are the only living AIA Fellows to originate from the Santa Barbara Chapter.

Known for its artistic collective, Santa Barbara has been at the forefront of many national and global design movements.  

“We are pleased to be sponsors of this event, said Clay Aurell, principal of AB design studio. "AB design studio believes in inspiration through collaboration and it has been influential to work within a community of diverse and passionate architects, designers and builders. It is our privilege to recognize their important contributions.”

AB design studio would like to express its gratitude to the local vintners who generously donated to the event: Hilliard Bruce Vineyard and Winery, Tyler Winery, Samsara & Melville Vineyards and Winery, Chanin Wine and Oreana Winery. These proprietors are all patrons of the arts and create influence within their respective industry.

— Arianna Leopard is the business development manager for AB desgin studio.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 