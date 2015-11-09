American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Chapter Will Honor Fellow Robert Ooley at Event

Advice

A cause to celebrate must not be missed! Join the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects in honoring two Fellows from 5–7 p.m. Nov. 12, 2015, at 229 E. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

The announcement earlier this year by the AIA board of the Class of 2015 of the College of Fellows included Santa Barbara County Architect, Robert Ooley, and a few years earlier included J. Michael Holliday.

These two individuals are the only living Fellows to originate from the Santa Barbara Chapter, which holds the distinction of being home chapter to the first AIA Fellow, Winslow Soule (1897). There have been 13 fellows originating from the Santa Barbara Chapter since Soule.

“The achievement of Fellow is much like a life-time achievement award in other organizations and not that easy to accomplish," said Tara Rizzi, AIASB executive director. "The fact that these two individuals have is testament to the value architects bring to the community and their own personal contributions to society."

— Tara Rizzi is the executive director of AIASB.