Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:55 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Chapter Will Honor Fellow Robert Ooley at Event

By Tara Rizzi for AIASB | November 9, 2015 | 12:09 p.m.

A cause to celebrate must not be missed! Join the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects in honoring two Fellows from 5–7 p.m. Nov. 12, 2015, at 229 E. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

The announcement earlier this year by the AIA board of the Class of 2015 of the College of Fellows included Santa Barbara County Architect, Robert Ooley, and a few years earlier included J. Michael Holliday.

These two individuals are the only living Fellows to originate from the Santa Barbara Chapter, which holds the distinction of being home chapter to the first AIA Fellow, Winslow Soule (1897). There have been 13 fellows originating from the Santa Barbara Chapter since Soule. 

“The achievement of Fellow is much like a life-time achievement award in other organizations and not that easy to accomplish," said Tara Rizzi, AIASB executive director. "The fact that these two individuals have is testament to the value architects bring to the community and their own personal contributions to society."

Tara Rizzi is the executive director of AIASB.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 