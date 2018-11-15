American Institute of Architects to Recognize Distinctive Local Designers

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara will host its annual Design Awards Gala, Dec. 7 at the University Club. The event will honor the achievements of local architects and architecture.

The AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards draws attention to the legacy of outstanding architecture in Santa Barbara, the value of quality design to the community and all those who contribute to its creation.

There are more than 50 submissions from 18 different licensed architects in the Santa Barbara area, as well as architects outside Santa Barbara for projects within Santa Barbara County.

This year’s categories are: Commercial Buildings & Interiors, New Single Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Historic Preservation/ Renovation, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage, Small Projects: Residential Additions & Remodels and Interior Architecture and Design: Residential Kitchens, Baths, Interiors.

The annual event is open to the any member of the public interested in participating in Santa Barbara architecture.

Lutah Maria Riggs Presidents Award — In light of the tragic events of the Thomas Fire and resulting debris flow, the 2018 Lutah Maria Riggs President Award is being conveyed this year for outstanding community service. In doing so, AIA Santa Barbara recognizes the community’s extensive response to assist those effected by the disaster.

The American Institute of Architects, Santa Barbara is proud to have selected Carl Palmer, whose leadership, compassion and dedication have contributed significantly to community healing and recovery in the wake of catastrophe.

Jury — From the entries, a jury of renowned architects selected the best of architectural design in the community, which will be announced the night of the gala. Each entry was judged on its own merit and evaluated for its ability to achieve successful sensitivity and response to its surrounding community while including innovations in building materials and techniques.



Awards jurors are Milford Wayne Donaldson, FAIA of Sacramento; Doug Ewing, FAIA of Pasadena; and Takashi Yanai, FAIA of Los Angeles.

» Donaldson is president of award-winning Architect Milford Wayne Donaldson, FAIA, Inc. since 1978, specializing in historic preservation services. He served as the California State Historic Preservation officer, 2004-12.

He is affiliated with several historical and preservation organizations and is a past president of the California Preservation Foundation, and past chair of the State Historical Building Safety Board, the State Historical Resources Commission, and the Historic State Capitol Commission.

Donaldson has established himself as a leader in historic preservation and adaptive reuse of existing structures

In 1991, The California Council of the American Institute of Architects acknowledged him for his statewide leadership in the interpretation of the California Historical Building Code that allowed the rehabilitation of historic buildings.

In 1992, the American Institute of Architects inducted Donaldson into the College of Fellows.

» Ewing, president of D.S. Ewing Architects, Inc., an architecture and planning firm of 12 design professionals established in 1979. He began his career as an apprentice in the nationally acclaimed office of Smith and Williams Architects in South Pasadena.

With a long-time respect for the environment and love of craft, Ewing demonstrates a commitment to sustainable design practices in his projects. Ewing strives to understand the forces that give a sense of place, history and meaning to both progressive and modern architecture with each job he designs.

Ewing has served as director of the AIA; AIA Awards juror; state examiner for the California Architects Licensing Oral Exams; city planning commissioner; and city Design Review Board member.

He has lectured at various schools, AIA events and architectural tours of his projects. He has received AIA design awards as well as regional, state and national awards from other organizations. He is a member of the National AIA Committee on Design.

» Yanai, is a partner and the residential studio director at Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, where he leads the firm’s efforts in the design and execution of award-winning houses. Takashi's projects have been published broadly in the national and international press.

Takashi brings a sensitivity and interest in site and context coupled with an appreciation for the craft of building and materiality born of his dual Californian and Japanese heritage.

A graduate of UC Berkeley and the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Takashi is currently on the Board of Directors for the A+D Museum, Los Angeles, and a visiting lecturer at the USC School of Architecture. Takashi received his AIA Fellowship in the Design category in 2017.

SBCC student awards: For the first time, AIA Santa Barbara will be awarding a student at Santa Barbara City College, for his or her architectural design.

Event sponsored by Allen Construction, American Riviera Bank, Acme Architecture, CJM::LA, Taylor & Syfan, Kitchell Custom Homes, Arcadia Studio.

For more about the American Institute of Architects, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.