American Spirit on Proud Display at Santa Maria Business Trade Show

Businesses and organizations in the Santa Maria Valley displayed their American pride along with their goods and services Thursday during the 29th annual Business Trade Show.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the event it touts as the largest trade show between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Hundreds of people wandered the aisles of the Santa Maria Fairpark buildings where car dealers, hotels, restaurants, nonprofit groups, and other businesses set up tables to show off their products and services.

In all, some 150 vendors participated in this year’s event, which organizers expected to attract 1,500 people.

The event typically is held in June, but was moved to September for the first time this year. Organizers decided to hold the event on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks to feature a patriotic theme.

“We also really wanted to talk the opportunity to honor our heroes and our public servants, and infuse our event with some good old American pride,” said Marcy Lariz, events and marketing manager with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

While most booths carried out a patriotic theme with red, white and blue decorations, others went beyond.

Smith’s Alarms & Electronics included Ron Smith, company vice president, decked out as Uncle Sam. A woman at another booth sported a Lady Liberty costume.

In a corner of a building, Tim Ritchie, the Chamber of Commerce’s chairman of the board, stood near the booth for Home Motors.

As a businessman — Ritchie is the co-owner and general manager of car dealership that has been in business since 1955 in Santa Maria — said the event provides a chance to show off the dealership’s vehicles and to meet clients in a low-key setting.

But he also noted the event’s benefit from the Chamber of Commerce perspective.

“I think what it does is it gives us the ability to get businesses together and meet each other, network and provide the community with an opportunity to see what types of services and products are available to them right here in their own backyard, in a fun format with food, music, games, interaction,” Ritchie said. “It creates kind of a fun energetic environment.”

