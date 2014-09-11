Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:13 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Spirit on Proud Display at Santa Maria Business Trade Show

Chamber of Commerce’s annual event attracts hundreds to Santa Maria Fairpark

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 11, 2014 | 9:18 p.m.

Businesses and organizations in the Santa Maria Valley displayed their American pride along with their goods and services Thursday during the 29th annual Business Trade Show.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the event it touts as the largest trade show between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Hundreds of people wandered the aisles of the Santa Maria Fairpark buildings where car dealers, hotels, restaurants, nonprofit groups, and other businesses set up tables to show off their products and services.

In all, some 150 vendors participated in this year’s event, which organizers expected to attract 1,500 people. 

The event typically is held in June, but was moved to September for the first time this year. Organizers decided to hold the event on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks to feature a patriotic theme.

“We also really wanted to talk the opportunity to honor our heroes and our public servants, and infuse our event with some good old American pride,” said Marcy Lariz, events and marketing manager with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

While most booths carried out a patriotic theme with red, white and blue decorations, others went beyond. 

Smith’s Alarms & Electronics included Ron Smith, company vice president, decked out as Uncle Sam. A woman at another booth sported a Lady Liberty costume.

In a corner of a building, Tim Ritchie, the Chamber of Commerce’s chairman of the board, stood near the booth for Home Motors.

As a businessman — Ritchie is the co-owner and general manager of car dealership that has been in business since 1955 in Santa Maria — said the event provides a chance to show off the dealership’s vehicles and to meet clients in a low-key setting.

But he also noted the event’s benefit from the Chamber of Commerce perspective. 

“I think what it does is it gives us the ability to get businesses together and meet each other, network and provide the community with an opportunity to see what types of services and products are available to them right here in their own backyard, in a fun format with food, music, games, interaction,” Ritchie said. “It creates kind of a fun energetic environment.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 