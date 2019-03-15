American Public Works Association California Central Coast Honors Local Projects

The California Central Coast Chapter of American Public Works Association (APWA) gathered March 14 at the Santa Maria Radisson to recognize public agencies and their consultants for recently constructed projects in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Some 12 community projects received awards, with the overall winner, the Pismo Beach Pier, nominated for APWA national recognition. The chapter also recognized professionals who have made an impact in public works on the Central Coast over the past year.
Following are the honorees:
Project Category: Transportation - $2 million-$5 million
Project Agency: City of Santa Barbara
Project Name: Anapamu Street Bridge Replacement Project
Project Category: Transportation - $2 million-$5 million (runner-up)
Project Agency: City of Santa Barbara
Project Name: Cacique & Soledad Pedestrian Bridges & Corridor
Project Category: Transportation - $2 million-$5 million (runner-up)
Project Agency: City of Goleta
Project Name: Hollister Avenue Class I Bike Path/Multi-Purpose Safe Route to School
Project Category: Transportation - $2 million-$5 million (honorable mention)
Project Agency: City of San Luis Obispo
Project Name: 2018 Resealing and Laurel Lane Complete Streets
Project Category: Special Studies <$2 million
Project Agency: City of Goleta
Project Name: Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan (BPMP)
Project Category: Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair - <$2 million
Project Agency: City of Lompoc
Project Name: Santa Ynez River Bank Stabilization Project
Project Category: Environment - >$15 million
Project Agency: City of Santa Barbara
Project Name: El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant Secondary Treatment
Project Category: Structures - <$2 million
Project Agency: Vandenberg Village Community Services District
Project Name: Administrative Office Remodel
Project Category: Transportation - <$2 million
Project Agency: City of Paso Robles
Project Name: Spring Street Improvements 10th Street-16th Street
Project Category: Historical Restoration/Preservation
Project Agency: City of Pismo Beach
Project Name: Pismo Pier Rehabilitation
Professional of the Year 2018 – Gino Filippin, Filippin Engineering
Young Professional of the Year 2018 – Nick Panofsky, MNS Engineers
For more information, visit http://centralcoast.apwa.net/.
— Aimee Snyder for American Public Works Association California Central Coast Chapter.