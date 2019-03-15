Pixel Tracker

American Public Works Association California Central Coast Honors Local Projects

By Aimee Snyder for American Public Works Association California Central Coast Chapter | March 15, 2019 | 3:43 p.m.

The California Central Coast Chapter of American Public Works Association (APWA) gathered March 14 at the Santa Maria Radisson to recognize public agencies and their consultants for recently constructed projects in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Some 12 community projects received awards, with the overall winner, the Pismo Beach Pier, nominated for APWA national recognition. The chapter also recognized professionals who have made an impact in public works on the Central Coast over the past year.

Following are the honorees:

Project Category: Transportation - $2 million-$5 million

Project Agency: City of Santa Barbara

Project Name: Anapamu Street Bridge Replacement Project

Project Category:  Transportation - $2 million-$5 million (runner-up)

Project Agency: City of Santa Barbara

Project Name: Cacique & Soledad Pedestrian Bridges & Corridor

Project Category: Transportation - $2 million-$5 million (runner-up)

Project Agency: City of Goleta

Project Name: Hollister Avenue Class I Bike Path/Multi-Purpose Safe Route to School

Project Category: Transportation - $2 million-$5 million (honorable mention)

Project Agency: City of San Luis Obispo

Project Name:  2018 Resealing and Laurel Lane Complete Streets

Project Category: Special Studies <$2 million

Project Agency: City of Goleta

Project Name: Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan (BPMP)

Project Category: Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair - <$2 million

Project Agency: City of Lompoc

Project Name: Santa Ynez River Bank Stabilization Project

Project Category: Environment - >$15 million

Project Agency: City of Santa Barbara

Project Name: El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant Secondary Treatment

Project Category: Structures - <$2 million

Project Agency: Vandenberg Village Community Services District

Project Name: Administrative Office Remodel

Project Category: Transportation - <$2 million

Project Agency: City of Paso Robles

Project Name: Spring Street Improvements 10th Street-16th Street

Project Category: Historical Restoration/Preservation

Project Agency: City of Pismo Beach

Project Name:  Pismo Pier Rehabilitation

Professional of the Year 2018 – Gino Filippin, Filippin Engineering

Young Professional of the Year 2018 – Nick Panofsky, MNS Engineers

For more information, visit http://centralcoast.apwa.net/.

— Aimee Snyder for American Public Works Association California Central Coast Chapter.

 

