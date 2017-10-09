American Riviera Bank Buys Branch Building in Paso Robles

American Riviera Bank (OTC markets: ARBV) has announced it has furthered its commitment to San Luis Obispo County with the purchase of its first branch building in Paso Robles.

The building at 1601 Spring St. will be American Riviera Bank’s first full-service bank branch in San Luis Obispo County. The Paso Robles branch is scheduled to open in early 2018.

The bank expects to open more branches between Santa Barbara and Paso Robles in the future, offering customers new and expanded banking options as well as providing additional local employment opportunities.

A national bank had once occupied the Paso Robles building, then left it vacant for a considerable time before American Riviera Bank closed escrow on Oct. 2.

The new branch will occupy 4,957 square feet, features a large parking lot, a drive-up teller and an ATM. American Riviera Bank plans to complete extensive interior improvements and to refresh the exterior parking lot, landscape and signage.

“The purchase of this building, as opposed to a lease, represents the beginning of our long-term commitment to San Luis Obispo County," said Jeff DeVine, president/and CEO of American Riviera Bank.

"We are excited to move forward and improve this vacant bank property for the benefit of our customers and the surrounding neighborhood,” DeVine said.

When the new branch opens, American Riviera Bank will move its loan production team from 205 Oak Hill Road to 1601 Spring St. This staff, led by Neil Amarante, includes Paul Tognazzini, Ann Cochrane, Emily Brush, Nancy Enholm and Tyler Flesner.

The bank will hire four-five additional local employees to provide depository and mortgage services at the new branch.



American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast. The state-chartered bank has existing branches at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara; 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; and 5880 Calle Real, Goleta

The bank also has a loan production office at 205 Oak Hill Road, Paso Robles. As of June 30, the bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial. Xisit www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.