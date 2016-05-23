Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary of Montecito Branch

Helping to celebrate the third anniversary of American Riviera Bank’s Montecito branch are, Chairman of the Board Lawrence Koppleman, Board Member Doug Margerum, Assistant Vice President and Client Relationship Manager at the bank’s Montecito branch Kathy Kerstiens and and President and CEO Jeff DeVine. Click to view larger
Helping to celebrate the third anniversary of American Riviera Bank’s Montecito branch are, Chairman of the Board Lawrence Koppleman, Board Member Doug Margerum, Assistant Vice President and Client Relationship Manager at the bank’s Montecito branch Kathy Kerstiens and and President and CEO Jeff DeVine. (American Riviera Bank photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank | May 23, 2016 | 12:00 p.m.

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) celebrated the third anniversary of its Montecito branch this month with an evening gathering in Montecito’s upper village. Attendees included bank clients, staff, board members and the general public. 

Founded July 18, 2006, American Riviera Bank is a leading community bank in the South Coast region.

Its footprint includes branches in Santa Barbara and Goleta, which has drive-through banking, in addition to its Montecito location.

American Riviera Bank completed its merger with the Bank of Santa Barbara Jan. 1, 2016. 
 
Today, American Riviera Bank has approximately $415 million in assets, the latest online and mobile banking technology and full-service mortgage and SBA lending departments with an increased lending limit of $10 million. Additionally, the bank employs over 60 experienced, local bankers. 

American Riviera Bank offices are located at 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, 1033 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara and 5880 Calle Real in Goleta.

For three consecutive years the bank has been named a “Premier Performer” by the Findley Reports. As of June 30, 2015, BauerFinancial rated the bank five stars. 

For more information on American Riviera Bank, visit www.americanrivierabank.com or call 805.965.5942.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 