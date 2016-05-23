American Riviera Bank Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary of Montecito Branch

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) celebrated the third anniversary of its Montecito branch this month with an evening gathering in Montecito’s upper village. Attendees included bank clients, staff, board members and the general public.

Founded July 18, 2006, American Riviera Bank is a leading community bank in the South Coast region.

Its footprint includes branches in Santa Barbara and Goleta, which has drive-through banking, in addition to its Montecito location.

American Riviera Bank completed its merger with the Bank of Santa Barbara Jan. 1, 2016.



Today, American Riviera Bank has approximately $415 million in assets, the latest online and mobile banking technology and full-service mortgage and SBA lending departments with an increased lending limit of $10 million. Additionally, the bank employs over 60 experienced, local bankers.

American Riviera Bank offices are located at 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, 1033 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara and 5880 Calle Real in Goleta.

For three consecutive years the bank has been named a “Premier Performer” by the Findley Reports. As of June 30, 2015, BauerFinancial rated the bank five stars.

For more information on American Riviera Bank, visit www.americanrivierabank.com or call 805.965.5942.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.