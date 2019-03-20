American Riviera Bank CEO Jeff DeVine Named Executive of Year

The South Coast Business & Technology Awards Committee announced that Jeff DeVine, president/CEO of American Riviera Bank, will be named Executive of the Year for 2019 at its awards event Tuesday, June 4.

The awards are heralded as an opportunity to join some 700 business leaders at the largest networking event on the South Coast with proceeds benefitting the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The event honors and recognizes companies and individuals for their commitment to the local community and economy.

The Executive of the Year award, now in its 24th year, is given to an individual who has made a career of successful entrepreneurial endeavors by founding, building and leading profitable and dynamic businesses.

Honorees have inspired others with their vision, leadership and achievement, and have demonstrated extraordinary success in business or technological innovation while exhibiting high ethical standards.

“He is a great man, a great leader and a great banker.” said Larry Koppelman, chairman of the Board of American Riviera Bank said of DeVine.

“It isn’t surprising that Jeff is being awarded this honor to become the next member of an elite group of great local leaders and visionaries who have received this honor in the past,” Koppelman said.

DeVine has 30 years of experience in banking, the last 25 years spent in Santa Barbara. Over his career, he has held positions in commercial, retail, private and investment banking.

He is also active in the community and the state banking industry including serving as immediate past president of the Lobero Theatre Foundation and board member of the California Community Bankers Network trade association.

“When Jeff and I brought two small local banks together by merger in 2016, we had a vision of building a true regional community bank and we stayed true to that vision," said Joanne Funari, executive vice president and COO of American Riviera Bank.

"We’ve increased our assets by $200 million in three years, and yet our customers still know us as a bank that cares about them and knows them," she said. "This growth and successful merger didn’t happen by accident; Jeff plays a defining role in our ongoing success."

American Riviera Bank is a community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders.

For eight consecutive years, the bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and received the highest Super Premier rating from Findley for 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2018, the bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial.

Existing full-service branches are in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta and Paso Robles, with a new loan production office in downtown San Luis Obispo and a full-service branch opening at the same location in the spring. American Riviera Bank is an FDIC Member as well as an Equal Housing Lender.

For more, visit www.AmericanRivieraBank.com.

— Joyce Valentino for American Riviera Bank.