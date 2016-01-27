Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Completes Consolidation After Local Merger With Bank of Santa Barbara

Two community banks become one downtown Santa Barbara branch with eye on the future

Jeff DeVine and Joanne Funari have finished consolidating their two community banks in a merger that now goes by the American Riviera Bank name. DeVine will remain CEO as Funari, former interim CEO and COO at the Bank of Santa Barbara, will stay on as COO.
Jeff DeVine and Joanne Funari have finished consolidating their two community banks in a merger that now goes by the American Riviera Bank name. DeVine will remain CEO as Funari, former interim CEO and COO at the Bank of Santa Barbara, will stay on as COO.    (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 27, 2016 | 8:37 p.m.

A large-scale meet-and-greet went on last week within the walls of the American Riviera Bank in downtown Santa Barbara, where employees of the former Bank of Santa Barbara settled into new digs.

The merger between the two community banks became official Jan. 1, but the Jan. 16-17 weekend marked moving day and consolidation of the downtown offices, both right next door on Figueroa Street between State and Anacapa streets.

Last week was also the first chance for customers of the respective banks to run into each other at the 1033 Anacapa St. headquarters, where American Riviera Bank has operated since 2006.

“We pretty much doubled overnight,” said Jeff DeVine, who has stayed on as CEO of American Riviera Bank. “It went surprisingly well.”

That’s thanks to some six months of preparation to combine efforts since the merger was announced in July 2015, he said.

With the union, American Riviera Bank becomes the second-largest community bank based in Santa Barbara with assets over $400 million and three South Coast branches.

American Riviera Bank already had a location at 525 San Ysidro Rd. in Montecito. 

Bank of Santa Barbara, which opened in 2005 before being recapitalized by local investors in 2009, already had a Goleta branch at 5880 Calle Real.

Its former 12 E. Figueroa St. headquarters will be subleased to a yet-to-be-determined tenant.

Bank of Santa Barbara’s small business administration lending department complements American Riviera Bank’s mortgage department. 

The American Riviera Bank merged with the Bank of Santa Barbara in a deal that places the community banking institutations in a position to better lend and conduct business. Click to view larger
The American Riviera Bank merged with the Bank of Santa Barbara in a deal that places the community banking institutations in a position to better lend and conduct business.        (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

American Riviera Bank had the better online system, dedicated parking lot and two levels of offices. A Bank of Santa Barbara program inspired the partnership to add a two-vehicle courier fleet to ferry non-cash deposits. 

What DeVine sees now is a manageable — and scalable — full-service community bank that can process two times the loans while splitting the cost of complying with ever-changing federal banking regulations.

“It’s really difficult for a small bank,” said DeVine, who sat down with Noozhawk this week to discuss the changes along with Joanne Funari, who went from interim CEO and COO of Bank of Santa Barbara to executive vice president and COO of the combined bank.

Both view the merger as an opportunity to serve more clients — many of them small business owners — without compromising on quality.

The two institutions went from a combined 78 employees to 62, 10 of which were displaced because of overlap and some who chose to leave prior to the merger, DeVine said.

With the overall bump, Funari said American Riviera Bank could hire a dedicated human resources director, IT professional and regional bank manager along with a loan and central services expansion.

“It’s a community bank feel,” Funari said.

“Small business people want to know their banker. Now we cover Goleta all the way to Montecito.”

A branding study helped the institutions pick the name after learning that American Riviera Bank had more potential for two reasons: it didn’t pigeonhole the bank to stay inside Santa Barbara or Santa Barbara County and it turned up fewer options under a Google search.

American Riviera Bank is also focused on toeing the line to cater to those who prefer to scan checks with their cell phones or ATMs as well as the old-school clients who still want to shake an associate’s hand.

It’s too soon to say when the bank might grow. Funari said the team is much more focused on making sure clients and employees are happy with and understand the changes, with potential to add more services as needed.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 