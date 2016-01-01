American Riviera Bank Completes Merger with Bank of Santa Barbara

Advice

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today that on Jan. 1, 2016, it completed its previously announced merger with The Bank of Santa Barbara.

The merger, which was first announced on July 15, 2015, was concluded after having received the approvals of the merger from the shareholders of American Riviera Bank and The Bank of Santa Barbara as well as all required regulatory approvals.

As of Sept. 30, 2015, American Riviera Bank had $227 million in assets (unaudited) and The Bank of Santa Barbara had $182 million in assets (unaudited).

In the transaction, each share of The Bank of Santa Barbara common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.8546 shares of American Riviera Bank common stock. American Riviera Bank is issuing an aggregate of 1,586,000 shares of American Riviera Bank’s common stock to The Bank of Santa Barbara shareholders.

Based on the closing price of American Riviera Bank’s common stock on Dec. 31, 2015, of $11.30 per share, the aggregate consideration payable to The Bank of Santa Barbara common shareholders is approximately $17.9 million.

Former holders of The Bank of Santa Barbara common stock, as a group, received shares of American Riviera Bank common stock in the transaction constituting approximately 37 percent of the outstanding shares of American Riviera Bank common stock immediately after the close of the merger.

Holders of American Riviera Bank common stock immediately prior to the merger, as a group, own approximately 63 percent of the outstanding shares of the American Riviera Bank common stock immediately after the close of the merger.

In connection with the transaction, American Riviera Bank will redeem 1,882 shares of Series A Non‐Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“ARB Preferred Stock”) on or about Jan. 4, 2016.

These shares of ARB Preferred Stock were issued to the U.S. Department of the Treasury by American Riviera Bank in exchange for the 1,882 outstanding shares of The Bank of Santa Barbara’s Preferred Stock held by the Treasury immediately prior to the close of the merger.

Four former members of The Bank of Santa Barbara board of directors, David Mokros, Leonard Himelsein, Julie McGovern, and Richard Scheinberg, M.D., will join the American Riviera Bank board of directors.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bank is a full‐service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers in Santa Barbara and surrounding communities. The state‐chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of 400 local shareholders.

Offices are located at 1033 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito and 5880 Calle Real in Goleta.

For three consecutive years, the bank has been named a “Premier Performer” by the Findley Reports. As of Sept. 30, 2015, the bank was rated five stars by Bauer Financial.

Michelle Martinich is executive vice president and chief financial officer for American Riveria Bank.