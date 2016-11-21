American Riviera Bank Employees Donate to First-Responder Nonprofits

Displaying their commitment to the community they serve, American Riviera Bank employees have put their money where their mouths are. They recently started their season of giving by distributing checks from the bank’s annual Employee Giving Program to 10 local nonprofits, said Robert Mislang, vice president, regional banking manager.
Each year in August, a committee of bank employees determines a theme for giving, followed by other employees nominating nonprofits falling into that category. In November, checks are delivered to the nonprofits. When possible, employees who advocated for the recipient present the checks.
“It’s definitely a great feeling to be able to hand over the check,” Mislang said.
Themes from previous years include Financial Literacy and Empowering Youth. The theme for this year is First Responders, and the following 10 organizations received donations from the American Riviera Bank’s Employee Giving Program:
Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance, National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Shelter Box, Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, Institute for Congregational Trauma and Growth, Los Padres Forestwatch, Santa Barbara City Fire Fighters Charity, and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation.
— Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank.