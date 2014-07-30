Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Exceeds $200 Million in Assets

By Michelle Martinich for American Riviera Bank | July 30, 2014 | 10:33 a.m.

American Riviera Bank has announced unaudited net income of $382,000 (15 cents per share) for the second quarter ended June 30, and $668,000 (26 cents per share) for the six months
ended June 30.

The bank’s focus on building relationships and addressing the lending and deposit needs of our community has also resulted in strong growth in assets. The bank reached $217 million in total assets at June 30, which represents a 20 percent increase from June 30, 2013.

The bank has achieved exceptional growth in loans, reporting $158 million in total loans at June 30, which represents 16 percent growth from the second quarter of 2013. In the second quarter of 2014, American Riviera Bank originated $20 million of new loan commitments locally with a net increase to outstanding loan balances of $10 million.

Loan quality remains high with no other real estate owned and no loans past due 30 or more days. The aforementioned loan growth enabled the bank to grow net interest income 12 percent compared with the same quarter last year and 9 percent compared with the first six months of 2013.

“Local economic conditions have picked up and while supporting the banking needs of our clients the bank was able to grow loan totals and expand our net interest income, which is a core driver of future earnings,” said Jeff DeVine, president and chief executive officer.

Deposits have also experienced significant growth, reaching $180 million in total at June 30, which represents a 25 percent increase from the same reporting period last year. Noninterest bearing demand deposits reached $44 million at this quarter end, representing 11 percent growth from June 30, 2013.

American Riviera Bank maintains a strong capital position with Tier 1 Capital to total average assets of 12 percent as of June 30; well above the regulatory guideline of 5 percent for well-capitalized institutions. The book value of one share of American Riviera Bank stock was $10.02 at June 30, an increase from $9.53 at June 30, 2013.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 