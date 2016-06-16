Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

American Riviera Bank Expands Residential Lending Services, Opens New Office

Nancy Enholm, Lori Murray, Crystal Quintero and Barb Zirretta stand in front of American Riviera Bank’s new residential lending office. (American Riviera Bank photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank | June 16, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

American Riviera Bank has expanded its residential lending department into new office space at 18 E. Figueroa St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Residential lending offers both conventional and portfolio first mortgages, home equity lines and bridge loans.

The professionals serving residential loan customers are Lori Murray, vice president and residential lending manger; Crystal Quintero, vice president and residential lending officer; Barbara Zirretta, residential lending underwriter; and Nancy Enholm, residential lending processor.

Along with personalized service and face-to-face relationships, the benefits of doing business with a community bank are that key decisions, such as loan approvals, are made by people who live locally and understand local needs. 

Founded July 18, 2006, American Riviera Bank is a leading bank in the South Coast region, and it completed its merger with the Bank of Santa Barbara Jan. 1, 2016.

Today, American Riviera Bank has approximately $425 million in assets, the latest online and mobile banking technology and full-service mortgage and SBA lending departments. The bank employs over 60 local and experienced bankers. 

In addition to the new residential lending office, American Riviera Bank has three branches, located at 1033 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito and 5880 Calle Real in Goleta.

For three consecutive years the bank has been named a “Premier Performer” by the Findley Reports, and as of June 30, 2015, BauerFinancial rated it five stars. 

For more information on American Riviera Bank, visit www.americanrivierabank.com or call 805.965.5942.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.

