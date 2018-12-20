Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 20 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

American Riviera Bank Hands Lutah Maria Riggs Award to Carl Palmer

By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | December 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

American Riviera Bank, in partnership with the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects, served as the annual sponsor of the Lutah Maria Riggs Award, which this year honored Montecito resident Carl Palmer for his service to the community after the Jan. 9 debris flow.

The award is named for Lutah Maria Riggs, a trailblazing architect in Santa Barbara and the first female architect in California to be named a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects.

She was noted in the Santa Barbara area for her signature style — which came to be known as the Santa Barbara Style — and her iconic design work on local landmarks including the Lobero Theatre. Riggs died in Montecito in 1984.

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara created this award in 1979 to honor Riggs by acknowledging community members who have contributed to the greater good of all area residents. Riggs herself was the recipient of the first award in its first year (1980).

This year, the AIA cast new medals for the first time since the award began and partnered with American Riviera Bank to once again award the medals on a yearly basis.
 
“American Riviera Bank was excited when the American Institute of Architects asked us to sponsor the Lutah Maria Riggs award every year moving forward,” said Jason Wilson, senior vice president for American Riviera Bank.

“Since our community is so important to us, awarding an individual who contributes above and beyond to the greater good of our community is a perfect fit,” he said.

Wilson presented the medal to Palmer at the Institute’s 2018 Design Awards Holiday Gala, Dec. 7 at the University Club in Santa Barbara.

Palmer was instrumental in forming and organizing the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade to help people after the debris flow.

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade was originally formed to dig mud and debris out of people’s homes after the debris flow, with more than 2,700 volunteers helping for three months to dig out nearly 80 homes, open spaces and beach areas.

The Bucket Brigade continues with new projects to benefit the community, including debris removal and a memorial project.

Palmer also was on the steering committee for the AIASB Community Recovery Team, which helped homeowners and neighborhood organizing efforts, and brought the county and the building and architecture communities together to collaborate on recovery efforts.
 
“It is such an honor to receive the Lutah Maria Riggs Award,” Palmer said. “It has been an honor to help our neighbors and community this past year, working alongside remarkable people from the AIA community recovery team, county leadership, and the Bucket Brigade.”

“One thing is clear, this is a community that cares and that takes care of each other,” he said. “There’s much work yet to be done, and I look forward to helping mobilize help as we move through the upcoming anniversary of the debris flow and into the challenging second year of the recovery, with so many homeowners still out of their homes and much work to be done to build resiliency and connection in the community.”
 
For more, visit www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 