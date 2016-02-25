Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:58 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Moves Forward Following Merger With Bank of Santa Barbara

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank | February 25, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

The conversion of merged American Riviera Bank and Bank of Santa Barbara is complete. The newly combined American Riviera Bank’s branch locations now range from Goleta to Montecito.

The combined American Riviera Bank offers enhanced client services with the personalized service of a community bank.

Located at 5880 Calle Real, the Goleta branch, which is undergoing and getting new signage, has a drive-thru window.

The bank’s headquarters remain in downtown Santa Barbara at 1033 Anacapa Street, offering customers free parking. 

The Montecito branch, 525 San Ysidro Road, is situated conveniently in the Upper Village. 

Customers enjoy the most current online and mobile banking technology as well as face-to-face amenities such as a courier service for non-cash items.

Additionally, the bank’s lending amount has increased to $10 million, and there are full-service mortgage and SBA lending departments. 

With the merger, the staff doubled in size overnight to a total of 62 employees. Jeff DeVine continues his role as president and CEO, and Joanne Funari, from Bank of Santa Barbara, serves as COO.

As of Feb. 18, 2016, American Riviera Bank has over $400 million in assets. For three consecutive years it has been named a “Premier Performer” by the Findley Reports. As of Sept. 30, 2015, BauerFinancial rated American Riviera Bank five stars. 

For more information on American Riviera Bank, visit www.americanrivierabank.com

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.

